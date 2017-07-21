Home Applications Docker Containers and Microsoft Windows

So for many students containers are a new learning opportunity and experience. Having new and modern skills is great to addition to your CV. Some students may be already using containers in personal, hobby projects or even academic assignments.

The following blog has been produced with Elton Stoneman Developer Advocate @docker. Microsoft MVP. Pluralsight Author. see https://blog.sixeyed.com/ for more details on Elton adventures with containers.

Containers are a new way of running applications.

You don’t need Azure Cloud to try out Docker. you can install Docker on your personal machine and run all your apps in lightweight, isolated units – called containers.

Inside the container your app thinks it’s running on a normal server, but actually it’s sharing the operating system of the host.

This means that all containers share the host’s operating system. There’s no expensive virtualization layer like you have with VMs, so Docker containers are very efficient. Your app has practically zero performance impact from running in a container, but a server which could run maybe a dozen VMs could run hundreds of containers (and you only need one Windows licence for the server).

Docker containers all have the same shape. You can be running a Java app in one container, a NodeJS app in another and a .NET Framework app in a third. You package, distribute, run and administer all those apps in the same way. They’re isolated from each other so you get increased security, but you can run containers in a virtual network so they can access each other, and they can access existing non-Dockerized services.

