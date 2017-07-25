Adina-Valentina Radulescu, a DevOps/Integration Engineer for Pentalog Romania, has been organizing meetups for not one but two meetup groups.

In February of last year, Adina founded Docker Brasov and Docker Timisoara, and has since done an amazing job creating and fostering a sense of belonging in her community. This month, we’re happy to shine the community spotlight on Adina to learn more about her Docker story.

Tell us about your first experience with Docker.

The first time I heard about Docker was back in 2014. I played around with Docker and I was impressed with the simplicity of integration so I wanted to learn more. I was able to attend DockerCon EU in 2015 in Barcelona where I completed some labs and attended the talks to learn as much as I could about Docker. It was a powerful feeling.

Why did you start Docker Brasov and Docker Timisoara?

I wanted to have a Docker sharing exchange experience when I get back in Romania. I relocated from Timisoara to a beautiful mountain city, Brasov. In Timisoara, I knew people and companies. In Brasov, I knew almost no one. This is why I decided to start the two groups so I could share what I had been learning, allow others to share their experience, and so we could stay up-to-date on Docker.

Read the entire article here, Docker Community Spotlight: Adina-Valentina Radulescu

via the fine folks at Docker.