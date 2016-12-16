Docker Announces Federal Security and Compliance Controls for Docker Datacenter

Security and compliance are top of mind for IT organizations. In a technology-first era rife with cyber threats, it is important for enterprises to have the ability to deploy applications on a platform that adheres to stringent security baselines. This is especially applicable to U.S. Federal Government entities, whose wide-ranging missions, from public safety and national security, to enforcing financial regulations, are critical to keeping policy in order.

Federal agencies and many non-government organizations are dependent on various standards and security assessments to ensure their systems are operating in controlled environments. One such standard is NIST Special Publication 800-53, which provides a library of security controls to which technology systems should adhere. NIST 800-53 defines three security baselines: low, moderate, and high. The number of security controls that need to be met increases from the low to high baselines, and agencies will elect to meet a specific baseline depending on the requirements of their systems.

Another assessment process known as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP for short, further expands upon the NIST 800-53 controls by including additional security requirements at each baseline. FedRAMP is a program that ensures cloud providers meet stringent Federal government security requirements.

