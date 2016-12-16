Home Applications Docker Announces Federal Security and Compliance Controls for Docker Datacenter

Docker Announces Federal Security and Compliance Controls for Docker Datacenter

0
Docker Announces Federal Security and Compliance Controls for Docker Datacenter
0
docker-feature-image
now viewing

Docker Announces Federal Security and Compliance Controls for Docker Datacenter

Turbonomic Feature Image
now playing

Virtual Desktop Pulse Survey 2016 - Part 3 of 4

docker-feature-image
now playing

Understanding Docker Networking Drivers and their use cases

gartner
now playing

Gartner: We need to update security regulations

Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image
now playing

Microsoft: Update 1612 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now!

1481835675_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Microsoft Video: An overview of modern management for Windows 10

FSLogix Feature Image
now playing

FSLogix Releases FSLogix Apps 2.7! - What's New & Why you should Upgrade

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware AirWatch Security - Year in Review

docker-feature-image
now playing

Containerd - A Core Container Runtime Project for the Industry

Redhat Feature Image
now playing

Red Hat Survey says….Complexity of persistent storage is as big as cost and scale combined

docker-feature-image
now playing

More details about containerd, Docker’s core container runtime component

Security and compliance are top of mind for IT organizations. In a technology-first era rife with cyber threats, it is important for enterprises to have the ability to deploy applications on a platform that adheres to stringent security baselines. This is especially applicable to U.S. Federal Government entities, whose wide-ranging missions, from public safety and national security, to enforcing financial regulations, are critical to keeping policy in order.

Federal agencies and many non-government organizations are dependent on various standards and security assessments to ensure their systems are operating in controlled environments. One such standard is NIST Special Publication 800-53, which provides a library of security controls to which technology systems should adhere. NIST 800-53 defines three security baselines: low, moderate, and high. The number of security controls that need to be met increases from the low to high baselines, and agencies will elect to meet a specific baseline depending on the requirements of their systems.

Another assessment process known as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP for short, further expands upon the NIST 800-53 controls by including additional security requirements at each baseline. FedRAMP is a program that ensures cloud providers meet stringent Federal government security requirements.

Read the entire article here, Announcing Federal Security and Compliance Controls for Docker Datacenter

via the fine folks at Docker.

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Security
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!