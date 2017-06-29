Docker Announces 17.06 Community Edition (CE)

Today we released Docker CE 17.06 with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Docker CE 17.06 is the first Docker version built entirely on the Moby Project, which we announced in April at DockerCon. You can see the complete list of changes in the changelog, but let’s take a look at some of the new features.

We also created a video version of this post here:

Multi-stage builds

The biggest feature in 17.06 CE is that multi-stage builds, announced in April at DockerCon, have come to the stable release. Multi-stage builds allow you to build cleaner, smaller Docker images using a single Dockerfile.

Multi-stage builds work by building intermediate images that produce an output. That way you can compile code in an intermediate image and use only the output in the final image. So for instance, Java developers commonly use Apache Maven to compile their apps, but Maven isn’t required to run their app. Multi-stage builds can result in a substantial image size savings:

