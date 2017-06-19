Docker and Booz Allen Hamilton Modernize Traditional Apps in Government IT
Existing applications and infrastructure account for the majority of IT spend in maintenance and support. Docker and Booz Allen Hamilton are partnering together to help Federal agencies modernize traditional apps with Docker Enterprise Edition (EE), deploy onto modern infrastructure to save infrastructure and operational costs, increase security and gain workload portability.
This program helps accelerate the path to modern microservices and infrastructure with containers:
- First by containerizing the app in place and using container architecture to break up the app into smaller services over time
- The full stack portability provided by Docker EE allows for workload consolidation for greater app density per server, accelerate hardware refresh cycles and cloud migration.
- Lastly, Docker EE provides new levels of security for the legacy app. Scanning provides binary level visibility into components and their security profile for proactive remediation and configurable isolation properties can greatly reduce the attack surface area
