Docker: Adventures in GELF

If you are running apps in containers and are using Docker’s GELF logging driver (or are considering using it), the following musings might be relevant to your interests.

Some context

When you run applications in containers, the easiest logging method is to write on standard output. You can’t get simpler than that: just echo, print, write (or the equivalent in your programming language!) and the container engine will capture your application’s output.

Other approaches are still possible, of course; for instance:

In the last scenario, this service can be:

a proprietary logging mechanism operated by your cloud provider, e.g. AWS CloudWatch or Google Stackdriver;

provided by a third-party specialized in managing logs or events, e.g. Honeycomb, Loggly, Splunk, etc.;

something running in-house, that you deploy and maintain yourself.

If your application is very terse, or if it serves very little traffic (because it has three users, including you and your dog), you can certainly run your logging service in-house. My orchestration workshop even has a chapter on logging which might give you the false idea that running your own ELK cluster is all unicorns and rainbows, while the truth is very different and running reliable logging systems at scale is hard.

Read the entire article here, Adventures in GELF – Docker Blog

via the fine folks at Docker.