Docker: A tour of Containerd 1.0

We have done a few talks in the past on different features of containerd, how it was designed, and some of the problems that we have fixed along the way. Containerd is used by Docker, Kubernetes CRI, and a few other projects but this is a post for people who may not know what containerd actually does within these platforms. I would like to do more posts on the feature set and design of containerd in the future but for now, we will start with the basics.

I think the container ecosystem can be confusing at times. Especially with the terminology that we use. Whats this? A runtime. And this? A runtime… containerd (pronounced “container-dee”) as the name implies, not contain nerd as some would like to troll me with, is a container daemon. It was originally built as an integration point for OCI runtimes like runc but over the past six months it has added a lot of functionality to bring it up to par with the needs of modern container platforms like Docker and orchestration systems like Kubernetes.

So what do you actually get using containerd? You get push and pull functionality as well as image management. You get container lifecycle APIs to create, execute, and manage containers and their tasks. An entire API dedicated to snapshot management and an openly governed project to depend on. Basically everything that you need to build a container platform without having to deal with the underlying OS details. I think the most important part of containerd is having a versioned and stable API that will have bug fixes and security patches backported.

Read the entire article here, A tour of containerd 1.0

Via the fine folks at Docker.