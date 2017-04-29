Docker – A Quick-Start Beginner’s Guide

Docker – A Quick Start Beginners Guide

Welcome to “Docker: A Quick Introduction To Using Docker Containers Today.” This is the best guide for people who want to use Docker as well as implement container-based virtualization. You should not shy away from Docker containers because you lack the knowledge to implement them. All you have to do is completely engage this book. We have divided the book into chapters to make it easier for you to go through.

The different topics covered are:

Playing with Busybox

Docker Run

Terminology

Webapps with Docker

Static Sites

Docker Images

Our First Image

Dockerfile

Docker on AWS

& much more

Take Action Today and Learn Docker In No Time! Click the “Buy now with 1-Click” to the right and get this guide immediately.

Learn More and Buy Now