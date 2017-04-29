IT Books
Docker – A Quick-Start Beginner’s Guide

Docker – A Quick-Start Beginner’s Guide
Docker – A Quick Start Beginners Guide

Welcome to “Docker: A Quick Introduction To Using Docker Containers Today.” This is the best guide for people who want to use Docker as well as implement container-based virtualization. You should not shy away from Docker containers because you lack the knowledge to implement them. All you have to do is completely engage this book. We have divided the book into chapters to make it easier for you to go through.

The different topics covered are:

  • Playing with Busybox
  • Docker Run
  • Terminology
  • Webapps with Docker
  • Static Sites
  • Docker Images
  • Our First Image
  • Dockerfile
  • Docker on AWS
  • & much more

