One of the many feature benefits in ProfileUnity is its ability to persist Office 365 Outlook Search Indexing from non-persistent desktop, DaaS, RDS, and Citrix XenApp sessions. This is very helpful to end users because in a non-persistent environment you would not want to keep indexing or OST files in the users roamed or streamed profile because the files would be quite large and cause a slow logon. If you turned on local indexing for each non-persistent Outlook session, the indexing process would need to start over again, causing many resources to be used each desktop session.

ProfileUnity makes Office 365 Outlook indexing easily persist by leveraging either our ProfileDisk technology or our VHD/VMDK container ability to instantly reattach the previously indexed search at the user’s next desktop or published app session. This is more efficient because VHD/VMDKs are read at a block level and are much faster than file by file transfers that would occur with many other user profile techniques. This means you can turn indexing on in non-persistent desktop, DaaS, RDS, and Citrix XenApp sessions environments and not worry about performance degradation or a poor Microsoft Outlook user experience.

The process is straight-forward, included in ProfileUnity’s Guided Configuration templates, and demonstrated in this video. You can jump to the indexing demo at the 1:30 mark in Windows 7 portion and again at the 5:00 mark for Windows 10.

Read the entire article here, Do you really NEED to persist Office 365/Outlook Indexing? | Liquidware Blog –

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.