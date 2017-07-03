In 2012 the most pirated movie according to IMDB was Project X. The synopsis of the movie states:-

It’s Thomas Kub’s 17th birthday and all he wants to do is throw a small party with some friends to help raise his social status and maybe even get lucky. But when his best friend Costa starts calling radio stations and putting ads up on Craigslist, you can be sure that this party is going to get really out of hand really fast.

You may be surprised to learn that we can use this analogy when we visit a website. Do you know what data (the guests) is downloaded to your machine when you visit a website (the party). Let’s take a closer look.

Doing a google search for the top 100 business websites I was directed to the following article http://www.ebizmba.com/articles/business-websites which stated that Yahoo Finance was number 1 with 75,000,000 unique visitors a month – so this seems like a good venue for our party.

Learn more, read the entire article here, Do you know who is coming to the party?

via the fine folks at Avanite.com