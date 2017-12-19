Do you have the right tools for hybrid IT?

In the move to hybrid IT, enterprises are experiencing the familiar challenge of technology management needing to catch up with new compute innovation. Cloud adoption (public and private) is occurring at a rapid pace with cloud and big data on the rise, and IT teams do not have the management tools necessary to extract value from data in a way that is operationally or economically efficient.

Dana Gardner, Principal Analyst at Interarbor Solutions, tackles this issue in his podcast BriefingsDirect Voice of the Analyst podcast series, where he sits down with leading IT industry analysts to discuss the mounting complexities businesses face as they transform their IT strategy. Recently, Gardner met with Paul Teich, Principal Analyst at TIRIAS Research in Austin, Texas, to examine the need for management solutions in a successful digital transformation.

Big data on a small screen

Despite having an overload of information on a single pane of glass, IT managers still don’t have a full picture. Big data is flowing at a rate that humans can’t comprehend in real time, meaning IT needs a big data tool to perform analysis.

Right now, there are so many moving parts in a hybrid IT environment that IT managers are unable to keep track of inefficiencies. At mid-sized and large corporations, for example, developers often use multiple credit cards to purchase multiple cloud services, leaving IT with no visibility to track stranded instances. Mismanaged data can result in a big waste of money.

To combat the mounting complexity of hybrid IT, Gardner suggests that enterprises should consider looking to a data-driven approach. Analytics will provide measurable benchmarks to gauge efficiency across the right mix of infrastructures. Even with this approach, however, gaining value from data is still a challenge.

