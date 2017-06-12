IGEL Scores with Two Major Industry Awards for Product Innovation

Sportscasters like to talk about bench depth. Certainly the Warriors and Cavs prove their might. At IGEL we have tons of bench depth: our tech wizards coming up with new ideas like the UD Pocket micro-client. Our people in the field giving 100% customer support. No fouls here! Our NBA-level team spirit with solution providers and partners around the globe. And our endpoint management solutions which are NBA-playoff quality!

Tonight the Golden State Warriors have a chance to make history: with a win, they will tally 16 straight playoff game wins, for the first perfect postseason in NBA history!

As Steph and LeBron fight it out on the court, we’re already winning with two prestigious awards: the MedTech Breakthrough award for “Best Hospital Technology Implementation” as a result of our Citrix VDI deployment for the University of North Carolina (UNC) Health Care system, and the People’s Choice Stevie Award for our UD Pocket micro-client.

Read the entire article here, Do Steph and LeBron Like Competition? So Does IGEL. And We Win.

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Learn more: