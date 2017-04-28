Home Data Center Do Developers Really Want Invisible Infrastructure?

Do Developers Really Want Invisible Infrastructure?

0
Do Developers Really Want Invisible Infrastructure?
0

There are so many complexities associated with infrastructure – most developers can’t know them all, and sometimes it seems like they don’t want to know. But the truth is that a well-performing application makes it appear as if the infrastructure is invisible, and of course programmers have always wanted to divorce their efforts from any underlying complexity.

So, I guess it’s easy to understand why application developers might be receptive to the concept of ‘invisible infrastructure’, as suggested by Nutanix (an eG Innovations Technology Partner). Converged infrastructure clearly simplifies infrastructure complexities.

The Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) has also been effective at solving complex problems. Nvidia (another eG Innovations Technology Partner) redefined modern computer graphics, and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep-learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing.

Read the entire article here, Do Developers Really Want Invisible Infrastructure?

via the fine folks at eG Innovations

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Monitoring
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492685430_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: BI enhancements

          In this video, we discuss the new Analysis Services features in SQL Server 2017. We will cover Power Query connectivity, modeling enhancements such as Detail Rows allowing users to easily see transactional records, and improved support for ragged hierarchies. Download SQL Server 2017: Now on Windows, Linux, and Docker: https://aka.ms/sqlserver17linuxyt This video is from the […]

          read more
          1493306405_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Preparing to Image your First Rack

          1493306596_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Expanding a Workload Domain

          1493311033_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Deleting a Workload Domain

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video