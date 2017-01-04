DNS Security with Citrix NetScaler

With Citrix NetScaler build 51, Citrix introduced DNS Security Options which allows for simple defining security policies against DNS endpoints on NetScaler. The DNS Options are split into different options.

Cache Poisioning Protection

DNS DDoS Protection

Manage Exception (whitelist / blacklist) servers

Prevent random subdomain attacks

Bypass the cache

Enforce DNS transactions over TCP

Provide root details in the DNS response

These options can now be found under Security –> DNS Security, so let’s dig a little deeper into what the different options here mean.

Read the entire article here, DNS Security with NetScaler | Marius Sandbu

via Marius Sandbu.