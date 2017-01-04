DNS Security with Citrix NetScaler
With Citrix NetScaler build 51, Citrix introduced DNS Security Options which allows for simple defining security policies against DNS endpoints on NetScaler. The DNS Options are split into different options.
- Cache Poisioning Protection
- DNS DDoS Protection
- Manage Exception (whitelist / blacklist) servers
- Prevent random subdomain attacks
- Bypass the cache
- Enforce DNS transactions over TCP
- Provide root details in the DNS response
These options can now be found under Security –> DNS Security, so let’s dig a little deeper into what the different options here mean.
Read the entire article here, DNS Security with NetScaler | Marius Sandbu
via Marius Sandbu.
