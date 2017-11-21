Home Applications #disruptEUC: IGEL is Driving Innovation in End User Compute. Making VDI and Thin Clients Relevant and Sexy Again!

About a year and a half ago I joined IGEL, a company few people had ever heard of… and if you had heard of IGEL you were probably German and knew them as a niche thin client hardware manufacturer. Thin Clients? Why should you care? Boring dumb terminals, commodity hardware right? VDI a slow growth market…no innovation…moving on to more exciting things… big data, AI, mobility, cloud, security and IoT.

Well fast forward 18 months and IGEL is leading and reenergizing the VDI and End User Compute market with our software-defined approach to delivering the most secure and manageable endpoints in the industry. VDI and End User Compute are hot again as organizations migrate to Windows 10 and are looking for secure ways to manage endpoint points, mitigate the threats of ransomware, malware and keep up with the ever expanding world of data protection and compliance. They’re also looking at innovative ways to securely deliver applications, data and desktops from the cloud from AWS and Microsoft to any device.

IGEL is giving organizations ways to do all of this on existing x86 hardware, potentially saving millions of dollars and the planet too. Imagine one person managing tens of thousands of devices through a single intuitive management tool. The most exciting thing about IGEL is the ecosystem that we work with… rich out of the box integrations with Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, Imprivata, Lakeside, Samsung, Parallels, and many more. Management and seamless integrations that just work and make life for IT administrators so much easier.

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

