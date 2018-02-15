DISRUPT EUC – Austin Keynote Video: Luxottica – How they Manage 30,000 Devices with 1 Admin!

As an example of how scalable and straightforward it is to manage your end-points with IGEL, we like to talk about a customer named Luxottica. They are the owners of Sunglass Hut and Lens Crafters, to name a couple. Luxottica has over 30,000 devices in over 5,000 global locations. All managed by 1 person, and she does not even log in, but once or twice a month. Don’t believe me, watch this video! This is the power of the software!

This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology.

