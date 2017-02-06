Home Cloud Computing Discovering Open Source at Red Hat

Discovering Open Source at Red Hat

0
Discovering Open Source at Red Hat
0

The first way that Red Hat is an open source software company is probably the one you’d expect: everything is open source! All of Red Hat’s products are open source. When Red Hat acquires companies, one of the first things they do is work on open sourcing the software. I now get to help with that process.

When Red Hat develops software, they do so in open source. Red Hat, like many open software organizations, distinguishes between upstream and downstream. Upstream is the community project and downstream is the product delivered to customers. Both are open source but a huge effort is made to make sure all new code is in the upstream.

For example, Fedora is an upstream project for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. OpenStack is an upstream project for RDO. Did you know that Red Hat is the second biggest contributor to Docker and Kubernetes? Both are upstream projects for products offered to Red Hat customers. When Red Hat acquires a company, they open source the source code. Right now I’m working with two different teams in Red Hat to see how we can best help them open source their products and create communities around them. They are facing all the same questions about open sourcing that any product would. What license should they use? How do they replace non open source dependencies? Should they open all the existing known bug reports? What if they contain proprietary customer data? Lots of fun questions.

Read the entire article here, Discovering Open Source at Red Hat

via the fine folks at Red Hat.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Open Source
Red Hat
Red Hat Red Hat is at the forefront of open source software development for enterprise IT, with a broad portfolio of products and services for commercial markets. Learn more by watching videos from our customers, partners, and solution experts.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler. Agenda “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to […]

        read more
        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

          Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler. Agenda “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to […]

          read more
          1486087941_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: AirWatch Connect Keynote: Boeing’s Sue Harris Chats with Sanjay Poonen

          1486089439_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Telefonica Goes Software-defined to reduce infrastructure costs and complexity

          1486238534_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud: How It Works – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video