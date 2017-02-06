Discovering Open Source at Red Hat

The first way that Red Hat is an open source software company is probably the one you’d expect: everything is open source! All of Red Hat’s products are open source. When Red Hat acquires companies, one of the first things they do is work on open sourcing the software. I now get to help with that process.

When Red Hat develops software, they do so in open source. Red Hat, like many open software organizations, distinguishes between upstream and downstream. Upstream is the community project and downstream is the product delivered to customers. Both are open source but a huge effort is made to make sure all new code is in the upstream.

For example, Fedora is an upstream project for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. OpenStack is an upstream project for RDO. Did you know that Red Hat is the second biggest contributor to Docker and Kubernetes? Both are upstream projects for products offered to Red Hat customers. When Red Hat acquires a company, they open source the source code. Right now I’m working with two different teams in Red Hat to see how we can best help them open source their products and create communities around them. They are facing all the same questions about open sourcing that any product would. What license should they use? How do they replace non open source dependencies? Should they open all the existing known bug reports? What if they contain proprietary customer data? Lots of fun questions.

via the fine folks at Red Hat.