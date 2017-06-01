HPE will be back in full force this year at HPE Discover 2017 Las Vegas. The team is eager to get started on June 5 and showcase the latest news and product updates to the entire community of IT professionals, partners, and end users. Every solution from cloud to hyperconverged will have its chance in the spotlight during the three-day conference, and composable will be among them.

This year’s agenda is full of exhilarating sessions, demos, and contests on composable infrastructure. HPE Synergy, the only composable infrastructure of its kind on the market, will be the topic of many discussions, including Ric Lewis’ keynote, Hyperconvergence, composable infrastructure and cloud, accelerating your digital transformation, on Wednesday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. Lewis, Vice President of HPE Software-Defined and Cloud Group, will discuss how to deploy revolutionary solutions like HPE SimpliVity and HPE Synergy. Several high-level customers and partners, such as RedBox, DreamWorks Animation, and Red Bull Racing, will join him on stage.

And back by popular demand is the HPE Composable Infrastructure Challenge. Come to the Transformation Zone show floor to try to complete a series of interactive demos of HPE SimpliVity, Synergy, and OneView in under two minutes to win a prize.

Read the entire article here, Discover the next level of composable infrastructure at HPE Discover 2017 Las Vegas

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.