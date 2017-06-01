Discover the next level of composable infrastructure at HPE Discover 2017 Las Vegas
HPE will be back in full force this year at HPE Discover 2017 Las Vegas. The team is eager to get started on June 5 and showcase the latest news and product updates to the entire community of IT professionals, partners, and end users. Every solution from cloud to hyperconverged will have its chance in the spotlight during the three-day conference, and composable will be among them.
This year’s agenda is full of exhilarating sessions, demos, and contests on composable infrastructure. HPE Synergy, the only composable infrastructure of its kind on the market, will be the topic of many discussions, including Ric Lewis’ keynote, Hyperconvergence, composable infrastructure and cloud, accelerating your digital transformation, on Wednesday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. Lewis, Vice President of HPE Software-Defined and Cloud Group, will discuss how to deploy revolutionary solutions like HPE SimpliVity and HPE Synergy. Several high-level customers and partners, such as RedBox, DreamWorks Animation, and Red Bull Racing, will join him on stage.
And back by popular demand is the HPE Composable Infrastructure Challenge. Come to the Transformation Zone show floor to try to complete a series of interactive demos of HPE SimpliVity, Synergy, and OneView in under two minutes to win a prize.
Read the entire article here, Discover the next level of composable infrastructure at HPE Discover 2017 Las Vegas
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications