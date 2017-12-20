Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key features and functionalities as:

Documentation (markdown)

Multi-monitor tabbed view support

Check In/Check Out management

Time-based access usage

Tag manager

If you missed the webinar or simply want to watch it back. Here’s the full recording as we promised:

