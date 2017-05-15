Disaster Recovery Throw Down: Snapshots vs. Traditional Backups

In the IT field, most professionals are loyal to one disaster recovery method: either snapshots or backups. However, is one really superior to the other? Most traditional storage vendors will use some kind of snapshot functionality to provide a rudimentary level of data protection and then enlist the assistance of third-party backup tools to cater to the deficiencies of a snapshot-based strategy. To get a better understanding of these two methods, let’s compare snapshots and backups.

Snapshots

A snapshot can be defined as a point-in-time copy of data, used to freeze that data in an un-changing state so it may be recalled at a later time if required. Although useful for short-term, ad-hoc operations such as testing patches or small software changes, it should be considered as a limited data protection methodology.

The key characteristics of a snapshot are:

Complete in a matter of seconds

Chain dependent (meaning linked together with other snapshots)

Stored “on-device” with production data

Lacking granularity for management and restores

Lacking application consistency

