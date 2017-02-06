Disaster Recovery in the Hybrid Cloud Era: 4 Pitfalls to Avoid

Is your disaster recovery (DR) strategy inhibiting your company’s growth?

The idea may seem counterintuitive. Frequent backups are generally seen as part of a healthy IT ecosystem, and testing helps ensure that a comprehensive DR plan can function as a series of actions – not just a static plan. As a result, many IT folks think of DR as a tool to help preserve the business continuity of their organizations.

However, when organizations rely on traditional DR strategies, such as using secondary data centers as a backup sites, they miss out on the added services and convenience made available by hybrid cloud-based DR. Today’s cloud era has changed the game, and traditional DR can hold companies back if they’re not willing to change, as well. Below, we’re debunking three myths about hybrid DR to help your organization seize new trends and continue to grow.

Myth No. 1: Hybrid DR will allow us to completely eliminate recurring spending.

