Home Monitoring Director Integration for Ask Lakeside Software SysTrack

Director Integration for Ask Lakeside Software SysTrack

0
Director Integration for Ask Lakeside Software SysTrack
0

One of the unintuitive results of the progression of technology is the massive proliferation of different sources for different pieces of information that are critical to managing an environment. There are just so many tools that provide a depth of detailed data that the sheer number of them makes it difficult to figure out which one to use and how to find it within the interface. Information seeking behavior then takes users across multiple tools with multiple methods of interaction; the net result can be confusion and lost time. This is where cognitive analytics and the ability to ask simple questions can make the difference between solving a problem and bouncing between reporting tools.The popularity of Ask SysTrack’s recent set of advanced integrations has been very eye opening to how pervasive the need to have a single, easy to use interface for getting contextually relevant answers to questions can be. Because of this we’ve worked with our partners to try and provide a single source to answer IT questions that then provide what’s needed when it’s needed.

At Citrix Summit we’re showcasing one of our most recent examples: plugin integration with Citrix Director. This plugin not only displays SysTrack information in the Director interface, but also provides Director and Citrix related answers to questions that are found in the interface through Ask SysTrack.

Read the entire article here, Director Integration for Ask SysTrack | Lakeside Software

via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Monitoring
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software Lakeside Software is the leading provider of Big Data for End-User Computing. Lakeside provides organizations with the data-driven knowledge to make better decisions that drive business success. More than 2,000 organizations in over 60 countries use SysTrack to better understand and empower their workforce.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]

    read more
    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    Downloads

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop Wayk Now lets you take control of a remote computer, or allow an authorized user to take control of your computer. Wayk Now is free for personal use and currently available on Windows, Max OS X and Linux. Remote Control – Take control of a remote computer, or allow someone […]

      read more
      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

        read more
        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1484276837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video – 3 Ways you can Make your Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop Deployment more Robust

          Learn how you can make XenApp/XenDesktop better with NetScaler Unified Gateway.

          read more
          1484194631_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Restart Priorities and Orchestrated Restart for vSphere HA Video

          1484091131_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: An overview of Windows as a service

          1484276901_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix and Nutanix Partnership – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video