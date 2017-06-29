Digital Transformation Starts With the Data Platform
If you’re not prioritizing the decision on where all that data will be stored when designing services and applications there is a very real possibility the solution deployed will not have the longevity you seek.
At the heart of digital transformation is a new currency that digital disruptors are already transacting in: data.
Each digital transaction can be mapped, whether it’s the data communicated back and forth between the business and the customer, or the data flowing across an internal process, this information is the foundation for a new richer experience that just wasn’t possible in the legacy offline world. The insights that can be gleaned from this data help to refine the service and deliver additional value.
