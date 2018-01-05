Digital Transformation – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

Many industries are going through a digital transformation as their existing business models are being disrupted and new competitors emerge. The key driver is a need for faster time-to-value as a direct relationship with customers provides analytics that drive personalization and rapid product development. There’s a cultural aspect to the change, as well as new organizational patterns that go along with a migration to cloud native services. Application architectures are evolving from monoliths to microservices and serverless deployments, and they becoming more distributed, highly available, and resilient. The highly automated practices that have built up around DevOps are moving to the mainstream, and some new techniques are emerging around security red teams and chaos engineering.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).