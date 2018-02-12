Digital Transformation and Role of DevOps

Digital transformation (DX) has triggered a major overhaul in the way organizations think about tried-and-true business models and operationalize day-to-day processes. Yesterday’s products are being replaced with new information- and service-driven offerings, particularly in markets saddled with a high degree of commoditization. In the retail industry, for example, companies are embracing ways to repackage products, innovate in purchasing practices, and add intelligence to buyer recommendations. Thanks to technology such as advanced analytics, machine learning, IoT/advanced sensors and universal connectivity, retailers are now able to target consumers beyond store fronts and even automate ordering based on stock levels and consumer behavior.

With the rise of DX and supporting technologies like IoT, data processing, and visualization, the role of software development has become increasingly important. To quickly deliver new applications and services, IT teams are transitioning to DevOps models that close the gap between development and operations.

What exactly is DevOps? According to Wikipedia, DevOps is a clipped compound of “software development” and “information technology operations.” This combination of changes to IT culture and technology is designed to remove friction between development and operations teams to accelerate the delivery of new capabilities and services. Done correctly, it removes the strict division of responsibility and enables collaboration and automation.

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.