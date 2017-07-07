‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

Predicting the next Oscar or Super Bowl winner is a favorite social pastime and markets exist whereby a person can profit from prescience. Predicting weather is still imperfect, but has come a long way.

Predicting future storage needs and the technologies to satisfy them may not be the hot new game night activity, but it is important to storage and media manufacturers, application developers, and all sizable users of storage capacity. Understanding future costs, technologies, and applications is vital to today’s planning.