DH Technologies is #ALLin with Nutanix – an Update
In early 2014, I wrote a blog post about how Devin Henderson, CEO of DH Technologies, was committed to going all in with, what was then, a quite young Nutanix. In the years since, Devin has seen his business rapidly grow along with Nutanix. He has also witnessed the transition of Nutanix from Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) to enterprise cloud – built upon an HCI foundation. I spoke with Devin to get his perspective on Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS.

SK: Clearly business has been good for you these past 4 years – and I see you’ve won some very nice awards.

DH: Yes it has. We were proud to be ranked #1 on the 2016 Fast Growth 150 list with a YoY growth rate of 1,800%. In 2017, we again ranked in the top 25. We also were one of 40 North American solutions providers receiving the 2017 CRN Triple Crown Award which recognizes those solutions providers appearing on the Fast Growth 150 list, the Solution Provider 500 list (the largest North American solutions providers by revenue) and the Tech Elite 250.

SK: What part has Nutanix played in your success?

DH: Let’s just say that we hitched our wagon to the right star. When we first started selling the NX nodes, we spent a lot of time evangelizing the technology to both customers and manufacturers who never had heard of Nutanix or HCI. Of course, now Nutanix is at the center of a booming new market and it includes a great many industry leaders not only supporting Nutanix, but also AHV [the Nutanix hypervisor].

Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.

