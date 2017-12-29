DH Technologies is #ALLin with Nutanix – an Update
SK: Clearly business has been good for you these past 4 years – and I see you’ve won some very nice awards.
DH: Yes it has. We were proud to be ranked #1 on the 2016 Fast Growth 150 list with a YoY growth rate of 1,800%. In 2017, we again ranked in the top 25. We also were one of 40 North American solutions providers receiving the 2017 CRN Triple Crown Award which recognizes those solutions providers appearing on the Fast Growth 150 list, the Solution Provider 500 list (the largest North American solutions providers by revenue) and the Tech Elite 250.
SK: What part has Nutanix played in your success?
DH: Let’s just say that we hitched our wagon to the right star. When we first started selling the NX nodes, we spent a lot of time evangelizing the technology to both customers and manufacturers who never had heard of Nutanix or HCI. Of course, now Nutanix is at the center of a booming new market and it includes a great many industry leaders not only supporting Nutanix, but also AHV [the Nutanix hypervisor].
