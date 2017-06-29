DevOps on Windows: How to Deploy Complex Windows Workloads – #AWS Session Video
In this session, you will learn how to deploy complex Windows workloads and ways AWS CloudFormation, AWS OpsWorks, and AWS CodeDeploy enable you to automate your Windows application life-cycle management. We will also discuss the monitoring, logging, and automatically scaling of Windows applications.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
