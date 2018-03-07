Home Desktop Devolutions Server: The Password Management Solution for Non-Technical Users

Devolutions Server: The Password Management Solution for Non-Technical Users

Devolutions Server: The Password Management Solution for Non-Technical Users
Over the years, we’ve always tried to achieve a critical balance with Remote Desktop Manager (RDM).

On the one hand, we focus on making RDM intuitive, streamlined and easy-to-use. We know that you need to work fast, and we know how valuable your time is.

On the other hand, we never lose sight of the fact that RDM is built by IT pros for IT pros. Of course, over the years, we also noticed that more and more non-technical professionals also started to use RDM on daily basis to store their credentials — and we think it’s just great! But remember that the essence of RDM is to serve the sophisticated needs of IT pros. Don’t get me wrong, I think that sharing RDM with your non-technical colleagues is a great idea , but be aware that there’s an alternative.

Why do I bring this up? Because, as I just stated, some of you may have end users who don’t work in an IT role, but use RDM for their password security needs. As such, they may not be in love with RDM. Sure, you can create entries in your sleep. But your non-technical colleagues may struggle just to create credential entries. And when they struggle, they cause you to struggle too! Isn’t it wonderful to be the life-giving veins of your company?

So, when your non-technical colleagues struggle, you have yet another problem to solve: you need them to understand RDM’s tools and password management features, but getting them there is an uphill battle.

Read the entire article here, Devolutions Server: The Password Management Solution for Non-Technical Users

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals.

