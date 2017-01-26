Devolutions Road Map 2017

As the CEO of Devolutions, it’s part of my job to look forward to the year ahead and develop a new action plan that builds on the previous year. As we gear up for another exciting year at Devolutions, I’d like to take a moment to share a few things.

First, on behalf of the Devolutions team, I’d like to wish all of you a happy, safe and successful 2017. And for those of you who have committed to doing something really crazy this year, I hope that you achieve your ambitious goal.

Second, I’d like to thank all of you for being a part of our community. We never take your support for granted, and we always keep in mind that we exist to serve YOU – not the other way around. I’m sorry if that sounds a little old-fashioned and simple, but sometimes the truth is kind of “low-tech”.

Third, with admiration and gratitude, I would also like to thank every member of the Devolutions team for their amazing effort, and for helping us build a culture of innovation, respect, expertise, collaboration, and customer service. I can’t put into words what a joy it is to work with such a talented and hard working team. To think that 7 years ago, I was working alone in a basement! Today, I’m proud to say our team counts around 60 members, including 40 full-time developers who all work extremely hard on our amazing product. It’s hard to imagine that we used to be a team of four. Now we’re so much bigger and better.

