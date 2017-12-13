Home Desktop Devolutions Newsletter: 5 Reasons to Subscribe

Devolutions Newsletter: 5 Reasons to Subscribe

0
Devolutions Newsletter: 5 Reasons to Subscribe
0

While each IT pro is a unique, all IT pros have one thing in common: they dislike (actually, they hate!) being told what to do without clear, logical and rational reasons. This isn’t because IT pros are needlessly cynical. Rather, it’s because they’re wisely skeptical!

At Devolutions, we respect this about IT pros — because we’re IT pros, too. And that’s why it’s not enough for me to merely ask you to subscribe to our monthly newsletter. You need objective facts, so that you can make an informed decision.

With this in mind, here are 5 reasons that thousands of IT pros around the world subscribe to our newsletter, and why you might want to join them:

1. You’ll increase your knowledge.

Our newsletter connects you with breaking news from around the IT world, as well as tips and suggestions to boost your knowledge and help you survive changes in the IT world.

Read the entire article here, Devolutions Newsletter: 5 Reasons to Subscribe

Via the fine folks at Devolutions/a>.

Categories:
Desktop
News
Devolutions
Devolutions

Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512473084_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Security Change through Feedback

          Like many security teams, Riot has been challenged by new paradigms that came with the move to the cloud. We discuss how our security team has developed a security culture based on feedback and self-service to best thrive in the cloud. We detail how the team assessed the security gaps and challenges in our move […]

          read more
          1513165336_hqdefault.jpg

          Highlighting Commvault’s Data Partnership of South Pole Energy Challenge Video

          1513119732_maxresdefault.jpg

          Hybrid Cloud Transformation and Integration for VMware vSphere VMware Cloud Foundation with Cohesity

          1513026658_maxresdefault.jpg

          Accelerated SAM Brings You Faster Time to Value from Flexera

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video