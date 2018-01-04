Devolutions 2017 Year in Review: Part 2

Yesterday we began our traditional look at the past year here at Devolutions. Today, we continue the journey with a look at the second half of the year:

July

In July, we wondered if we entered a wormhole because half the year had flown by so quickly. Don’t ask us where the time goes. On a more practical level, we launched Wayk Now version 1.2, which is a kind of “bridge” to version 1.5 (which will be dropping soon). And of course, since we’re all big geeks around here, we dutifully celebrated Sysadmin Day.

August

In August we started thinking about building a new technology center in Lavaltrie next to our office. So, we got together with partners in the public and private sector, and started creating the Technocentre, which will open its doors early 2018 (we can’t wait!). The Technocentre will welcome a few meticulously chosen technology start-up that will be independent, but supported by Devolutions. We still have some offices left! Please contact us for more information. August was a big month for Sysadminotaur fans, because Patrick Desilets, the creator, writer and illustrator of the beloved IT comic strip, joined our team full-time. We also posted an updated Road Map to keep you in the loop, and announced that Devolutions had officially joined Reddit (because we’re as addicted as you are…can I get an upvote?).

