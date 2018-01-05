Devolutions 2017 Year in Review: Part 1

Here at Devolutions, everything that we do stems from three core values:

Always aim to deliver the “Wow Factor” for our community of users.

Support a positive life experience for our employees and users.

Be transparent in our all of our actions and across the organization.

While we’re always focused on the future, we’re also proud of our traditions. For example, each Wednesday we have a team lunch where everyone is invited, from those who have been here for many years, to those who have just joined us. We also honor our sacred Foosball Rules, and every Thursday we get together to enjoy a beer!

And of course, if you’ve been part of our community for a while, then you know that in late December we share a month-by-month recap on the year that has passed. And so, to continue this glorious tradition, let’s get rolling with the Devolutions 2017 Year in Review:

First, This Important Message…

I promise that I’ll start the year in review in a few seconds. But first, I wanted to mention something important: in 2017 we welcomed many new hires, and now have over 80 amazing team members! Our workforce has grown nearly 130% in the last two years, and it won’t be long before the population of Devolutions Nation will reach and surpass 100. It’s an honor and pleasure to work with such smart and wonderful people. Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming:

