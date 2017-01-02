Yesterday we shared Part 1 of our traditional Year in Review blog. Which means that you’ve probably stayed awake all night eagerly anticipating part 2, right? (Well…maybe not!).

So here is your reward as we continue our look at the year that was in Devolutions Nation:

July

In July, we started complaining about the heat because we forgot how cold it winters are (as we do every year). More importantly, we asked you to share your top 3 must-have IT tools. This poll was one of the most active we’ve ever had. And many of you put Remote Desktop Manager at the top of your list – for which we thank you. We’re very grateful!

August

August was a very important month because we launched version 2.0 of RDM for iOS and Android. Both versions were MAJOR updates – in fact, they were more like re-inventions. We integrated a lot of feedback from our community, and as a result, the download numbers went through the roof.

Read the entire article here, Devolutions 2016 Year in Review – Part 2

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys