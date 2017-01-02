Home Desktop Devolutions 2016 Year in Review – Part 1

0
0
Here at Devolutions, you could say that we’re kind of obsessed with the future. For example, before we launch a new product or update, we’re already thinking about the next version…and sometimes even the one after that!

But while we’re always looking ahead, we have some valued traditions too. One of them is to pause at the end of the year and reflect on the developments of the last 12 months. And so to carry on with this happy tradition, it’s my pleasure to be your personal guide on our Devolutions 2016 Year in Review!

Before breaking things down month-by-month, I’d like to start by saying that this year has been exciting and full of growth here at Devolutions. A major reason for this has been the expansion of our amazing team. We’ve grown from 35 team members at the start of the year to 55 right now – and we’ll be welcoming even more colleagues in the weeks and months to come (and you’ll meet them all, I promise!).

Read the entire article here, Devolutions 2016 Year in Review – Part 1

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

 

Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm's current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).
