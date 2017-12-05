deviceTRUST – Use Case (Microsoft AppLocker for device based Licensing) Video
In this use case video we show how to make a device-based licensed application (e. g. Microsoft Visio) available in accordance with the license agreement within remote sessions. The unique serial number of the endoint is used to control the Microsoft AppLocker configuration, which in turn allows or prohibits the application licensed to the endpoint.
This video is from the fine folks at deviceTRUST.
