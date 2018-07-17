deviceTRUST Contextual Security – In a Nutshell (Amazon WorkSpaces) Video

deviceTRUST´s mission is to contextualize the corporate enterprise, allowing users the freedom to access their corporate workspace from any location, on any device, over any network, while giving IT departments the information and control they need to meet their governance requirements. With its patent pending technologies, deviceTRUST delivers more than 200 hardware, software, network, security, performance and location contextual properties into the virtual and physical workspaces. deviceTRUST can easily integrate with any existing workspace management solution and requires no additional infrastructure. The context is always up-to-date and any change triggers a definable action.