Devi Madhavan of DataCore Software Recognized as One of CRN's 2017 Women of the Channel

DataCore, a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Devi Madhavan, vice president, Channel Sales & Enablement, to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

As software-defined storage and hyperconverged solutions continue to gain momentum, DataCore’s competitive advantages – including the highest levels of performance, fail-safe data protection for continuous availability and a comprehensive range of automated tools and enterprise-class storage services for managing new and existing customer investments – has made it easier for value-added  partners to deploy their solutions  and services with DataCore in order to win profitable business and increase customer satisfaction.  DataCore’s Parallel I/O technology is a major value-add and a significant differentiator that leverages cost-effective multi-core machines to drive record response times and I/O performance for applications such as databases, real-time analytics, and high-velocity online transaction processing (OLTP).

Devi’s leadership has enabled DataCore to launch a new Partner Program that provides greater lead registration and margin potential for high-performing channel partners. DataCore has also restructured its sales team and solutions analysts, and revamped its Americas channel team to dramatically increase the organization’s focus and ongoing commitment to partner enablement. Devi was also responsible for identifying, driving and onboarding a number of DataCore Target Partners as successful go-to resellers.

“These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company “They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel’s network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success.”

“DataCore’s software solutions enable customers to reduce costs while partners make money in today’s highly competitive environment where customers demand new ways to gain software flexibility, automation, simplicity and cost-savings,” said George Teixeira, president and CEO of DataCore Software. “DataCore’s 100% channel-centric model, parallel processing technology and enterprise-class software-defined solutions enable our partners to offer highly competitive solutions, at a lower cost, with a differentiated approach to solving customer challenges.”

The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About DataCore

DataCore is a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, delivering higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings. DataCore leverages the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck. With DataCore, customers enjoy faster application response times and lower costs by making full use of their available computing resources to multiply productivity. The SANsymphony™ software-defined storage product pools diverse storage despite differences and incompatibilities among manufacturers, models, and generations of equipment. The software can span multiple locations and devices to bring them under the control of a common set of enterprise-wide data services for management automation and infrastructure simplification. DataCore Hyper-converged Virtual SAN software provides similar services using the internal or direct-attached storage spread across physical or virtual servers in a cluster.

The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and today has more than 10,000 customer sites across the globe. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Data Center
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.
