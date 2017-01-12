Home Applications Developing for the Cloud in the Cloud: BigData Development with Docker in AWS

Developing for the Cloud in the Cloud: BigData Development with Docker in AWS

Why you may need it?

I am a developer, and I work daily in Integrated Development Environments (IDE), such as Intellij IDEA or Eclipse. These IDEs are desktop applications. Since the advent of Google Documents, I have seen more and more people moving their work from desktop versions of Word or Excel to the cloud using an online equivalent of a word processor or a spreadsheet application.

There are obvious reasons for using a cloud to keep your work. Today, compared to the traditional desktop business applications, some web applications do not have a significant disadvantage in functionalities. The content is available wherever there is a web browser, and these days, that’s almost everywhere. Collaboration and sharing are easier, and losing files is less likely.

Unfortunately, these cloud advantages are not as common in the world of software development as is for business applications. There are some attempts to provide an online IDE, but they are nowhere close to traditional IDEs.

That is a paradox; while we are still bound to our desktop for daily coding, the software is now spawned on multiple servers. Developers needs to work with stuff they cannot keep any more on their computer. Indeed, laptops are no longer increasing their processing power; having more than 16GB of RAM on a laptop is rare and expensive, and newer devices, tablets, for example, have even less.

Read the entire article here, Developing for the Cloud in the Cloud: BigData Development with Docker in AWS

via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community

WhatMatrix Community
