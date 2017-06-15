Determine the amount of users for Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp

At almost every project start one of the first questions how many users the environment can handle or how many hardware should be ordered so all users have a good user experience. It is probably the most difficult to answer at the start of a project. Probably if you give the right answer, which is it depends, you will get the question you have experiences in other organizations and aren’t there benchmarks or best practices available. In this article I will try to explain my vision that you cannot determine this at the start of the project, based on my practical experiences at several projects.

I already stated that I think you cannot determine the exact amount of users when your project stars, there is one exception that you can make a good estimate and that’s when you already have running a similar infrastructure. For example if you are running XenApp 6.5 on Windows 2008R2 and migrating to XenDesktop 7.x you can probably use your current ratio subtracting the figures out of the community for the new OS you will be using. In all other cases it will be very difficult to “guess” the amount of users per XenApp server (VM) or the amount of VDIs that can be hosted on one physical server. The amount really depends on the usage and action taken by the users and even more on the type of applications being used in the organization and therefore pretty difficult to “guess” the amount of users. Sometimes people are showing be results by a hardware vendor or the software vendor (Microsoft, Citrix and VMware) where they show hundreds of users on the system. Most times they are using one easy application (like notepad) to load the system, which is logically is not representative for real world scenarios.

Therefore it is really important to a decent Proof of Concept and Pilot phase. During these phases one of the activities is to determine the amount of user you can host.

