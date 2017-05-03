Any IT project requires an assessment of present and predicted costs and savings. Those amounts fall into two categories: Capex and Opex.

IT operating costs assessment is a vital part of proposing a cloud migration. IT must demonstrate both the department’s and the cloud’s business value. It’s time to baseline and estimate IT operating costs.

Things start to get less solid for a running platform. This involves operational expenditure (Opex): the total cost of operating that platform.

Few organizations plan IT operating costs well. They know, and plan for, rolling maintenance costs to the hardware, as this is part of the original purchase contract. Determining the costs of the human resources involved in operating the platform requires access to data on the full time equivalent costs of each person on the IT team, which may not be simple for an IT manager to acquire. Additionally, many variables are not under one team’s control: Data center, power, and other utilities maintenance may be under facilities rather than IT. The rise of BYOD means that much of the cost of providing and managing access devices — such as mobile data costs — are hidden within individuals’ expense accounts.

Read the entire article here, Determine IT operating costs to show the value of cloud migration

via the fine folks at FSLogix