Detect Cryptocurrency Miner using Performance Analyzer

Did you ever wonder about misuse of your VMware environment for the purpose of mining crypt currencies? As there is real money to be made mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero and co. especially when using energy one doesn´t need to pay for – some users might be tempted.

Exactly that happened to a customer of us when he first setup the Performance Analyzer trial, with the new Starter Dashboard that can be downloaded here, and noticed some extremely high figures for CPU Ready and especially Co-Stopping.

That was the moment for our client to dig deeper why these VMs were having these load patterns: CPU Usage, CPU Ready, CPU Co-Stopping.

While many people think that mining crypto coins is only feasible having powerful specialized hardware using many GPUs and ASIC, there is a pretty simple way to switch miner from utilizing CPUs instead of GPUs. The mining software just needs to be compiled in a different way or the miner configuration needs to be changed.

Via the fine folks at opvizor.