Desktop transformation: the end of the monolithic enterprise desktop

In our shiny new digital world there is no place for the old monolithic desktops of the past. To be successful in their digital transformation, organisations should transform their enterprise desktops first. While server workloads are well managed and well architected, however, the same cannot be said for desktops. Instead we more frequently see situations in which the lack of strategy in desktop delivery leads to increases in both costs and security risks, while at the same time impacting the productivity of users.

At the C-level it is widely accepted that relying on legacy desktop models comes at a high cost, yet the alternative – desktop transformation – is viewed as such a vast, enormous task that the process is usually stalled before it even reaches the proof of concept stage. Instead of looking at this as a technology issue, however, it should be approached as a mindset change. By looking at desktops differently, it becomes possible to first take stock of the situation and then to capitalise on the opportunities that will arise from evolving the desktop strategy to one that is infinitely more achievable.

Why Desktop Transformation?Desktop transformation goes beyond migrating to any single technology, platform or vendor. It is about more than just virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), remote desktop session host (RDSH), desktop as a service (DaaS), or cloud. Instead, desktop transformation embraces all of these technologies with the mindset of harmonising disparate platforms to work as a single holistic infrastructure.

