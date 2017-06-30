Design, Deploy, and Optimize SQL Server on AWS – #AWS Online Tech Talks Video

Enterprises are quickly moving database workloads like SQL Server to the cloud, but with so many options, the best approach isn’t always obvious. You exercise full control of your SQL Server workloads by running them on Amazon EC2 instances, or leverage Amazon RDS for a fully managed database experience. This session will go deep on best practices and considerations for running SQL Server on AWS. We will cover best practices for deploying SQL Server, how to choose between Amazon EC2 and Amazon RDS, ways to optimize the performance of your SQL Server deployment for different applications types. We review in detail how to provision and monitor your SQL Server databases, and how to manage scalability, performance, availability, security, and backup and recovery, in both Amazon RDS and Amazon EC2.

Learning Objectives:

Learn how to build applications on AWS from a strong foundation on SQL Server

Learn when to deploy SQL Server on Amazon EC2 versus Amazon RDS

Learn how to take advantage of the latest features in SQL Server 2016 when running on AWS

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).