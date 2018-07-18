On the internet, in several mailing and blog, I see messages that migrating from Citrix XenApp 6.5 to Citrix XenApp 7.18. XenApp 6.5 is nearing its end of life date soon and customers will need to upgrade. The idea that upgrading to XenApp 7.18 is a tough job and moving to a competitor is easier is laughable. There is no magic button to skip user and application testing, there is no magic wizard to migrate without having to do some thinking and testing. As I was reading those marketing messaging I thought it is time to write a blog, not because I work at Citrix but because we (Citrix) moved on. Upgrading to 7.18 is easy and even more when using Citrix cloud. Interested? read on.

Citrix cloud to the rescue?Citrix offers Citrix cloud and with Citrix cloud, customers have the ability to deploy workloads in any cloud (do I sound like a marketing guy already?) or on-premises or both if they want. This offers possibilities that will save our customers from the so-called upgrade nightmare as some want them to believe.

With Citrix cloud a good number of the components are managed by Citrix, customers don’t need to deploy them anymore. Customers only need to worry about the workload, the XenApp server on-premises (if not moved to the Cloud).

So this blog – damn it is a long intro – is to show how to integrate and upgrade your on-premises workload in Citrix cloud. I thought that might be handy with the end of life coming up and people wading through the false messaging.

Read the entire article here, Deploying your Citrix workload on-premises; From XenApp 6.5 to today –

Via Rob Beekmans.net