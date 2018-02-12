Home Applications Deploying VMware Workspace One 3.x

Deploying VMware Workspace One 3.x

Deploying VMware Workspace One 3.x
One of the most advanced portals on the market is the one from VMware, VMware Workspace One.  Workspace One if you would dissect it is Identity Manager and AirWatch combined. Identity Manager is the one taking care of offering secure single-sign-on connections for provisioned applications. AirWatch offers the compliance and device management capabilities. Working on a project that involves the whole solution we started out with Identity Manager. This short blog will show you which of the variables needed to deploy are mandatory and which you can play around with.

Story behind the blogAs mentioned before we’re doing a project that involves the whole solution but there is more. In the past, VMware Identity Manager was rather picky with parameters one could use. In the recent documentation, the idea was given that the parameters were not as mandatory as before. Many consultants and customers would be pleased with that as in Enterprises they don’t like predefined names. Enterprises have naming standards for databases and accounts and the lab namings of VMware just don’t fit there. So that’s the story behind the blog, ran into issues and decided we need a proper test to know what is possible.

The version used at the project and during the tests is version 3.1.

Read the entire article here, Deploying VMware Workspace One 3.x

Via Rob Beekmans.net

Rob Beekmans
RobBeekmans.NET by Rob Beekmans Rob Beekmans is a 26 year IT vetaran that worked in many fields in IT before he joined PQR 7 year ago. Rob is a senior consultant with a strong focus on Application and desktop delivery, User Environment Management, Mobility and monitoring. Rob is a VMware vExpert and is a member of the VMware EUC-Champions group. Rob shares his vision and insights on his personal blog, on webinars or on stage.

