There has been a popular request for this article, in the series I was writing number four was missing. I thought, and boy was I wrong, that no one would be interested in reading about a deployment of a Windows 10 image in a virtual environment.

The seriesThis series consists of a couple of articles, this article, although it is part four, is the last part.

Microsoft Windows builds, versions – Click here.

Creating the virtual machine – Click here,

Installing Windows 10 – Click here.

Tuning Windows services and scheduled tasks – Click here.

Deploying the golden image, you are reading it.

Resource usage of Windows 10 in a VDI environment – Click here

Back to the futureA little look at what we achieved so far. We’ve decided which Windows build and the version we use in our environment. Of course, while this year progressed Microsoft changed a number of things with Windows 10. Deployment of Windows 10 has changed from CBB / CB to SAC / SACT. initially, it looked like they would only deploy SAC version but someone woke up in the office and technically we are back to where we started. Every six month they release a Windows 10 build, this build will be the SACT version. With this version, you can pilot your applications. After a few months, this build is promoted to SAC. At that stage, it is production ready and you, as you tested your applications, can deploy it broadly.

Read the entire article here, Deploying the golden image –

Via Rob Beekmans.net