Deploying Storage Spaces on Nano Server

Storage Spaces is Microsoft’s software defined storage technology that enables virtualized storage by grouping industry-standard disks into storage pools, and then creating virtual disks called storage spaces from the available capacity in the storage pools. Storage Spaces was introduced in Windows Server 2012 and is continued in Windows Server 2016. Windows Server 2016 also has another software defined technology called Storage Spaces Direct, which eliminates the requirement of directly attached shared storage between nodes of a Storage Spaces Direct cluster. To learn more about Storage Spaces Direct, see the below link

https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server-docs/storage/storage-spaces/storage-spaces-direct-overview

Nano Server is a new installation option available with Windows Server 2016. Nano Server is a headless, remotely administered server with minimal footprint. For more about Nano Server, see this link.

https://technet.microsoft.com/windows-server-docs/get-started/getting-started-with-nano-server

In this post, we will create a Storage Spaces pool and virtual disks on a Nano Server cluster. We have used Dell Storage MD1420 which is a JBOD enclosure connected to Nano Server nodes (Dell PowerEdge R530 servers) using 12 Gbps SAS cables. For more about MD 1420 direct attached storage, refer to below link

