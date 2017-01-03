Home Data Center Deploying Storage Spaces on Nano Server

Deploying Storage Spaces on Nano Server

0
Deploying Storage Spaces on Nano Server
0

Storage Spaces is Microsoft’s software defined storage technology that enables virtualized storage by grouping industry-standard disks into storage pools, and then creating virtual disks called storage spaces from the available capacity in the storage pools. Storage Spaces was introduced in Windows Server 2012 and is continued in Windows Server 2016. Windows Server 2016 also has another software defined technology called Storage Spaces Direct, which eliminates the requirement of directly attached shared storage between nodes of a Storage Spaces Direct cluster. To learn more about Storage Spaces Direct, see the below link

https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server-docs/storage/storage-spaces/storage-spaces-direct-overview

Nano Server is a new installation option available with Windows Server 2016. Nano Server is a headless, remotely administered server with minimal footprint. For more about Nano Server, see this link.

https://technet.microsoft.com/windows-server-docs/get-started/getting-started-with-nano-server

In this post, we will create a Storage Spaces pool and virtual disks on a Nano Server cluster. We have used Dell Storage MD1420 which is a JBOD enclosure connected to Nano Server nodes (Dell PowerEdge R530 servers) using 12 Gbps SAS cables. For more about MD 1420 direct attached storage, refer to below link

Read the entire article here, Deploying Storage Spaces on Nano Server

via the fine folks at Dell

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Storage
Dell
Dell Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

        read more
        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1483203733_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Implementing network virtualization in Herning Municipality

          Mikael Korsgaard Jensen, Server Manager believe the future will offer more examples of municipal operating partnerships, and these will be easier to achieve if they are working with network virtualization. With NSX, the security in their networks will be enhanced enabling them to communicate safely. From the fine folks at VMware NSX.

          read more
          1483121241_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: International CPA Firm Counts on Citrix Cloud

          citrix-ready-featuress-image

          Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

          1483159632_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Herning and VMware have cooperated closely for over a decade to virtualize the city’s infrastructure

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video