Deploying Storage Spaces on Nano Server
Storage Spaces is Microsoft’s software defined storage technology that enables virtualized storage by grouping industry-standard disks into storage pools, and then creating virtual disks called storage spaces from the available capacity in the storage pools. Storage Spaces was introduced in Windows Server 2012 and is continued in Windows Server 2016. Windows Server 2016 also has another software defined technology called Storage Spaces Direct, which eliminates the requirement of directly attached shared storage between nodes of a Storage Spaces Direct cluster. To learn more about Storage Spaces Direct, see the below link
https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server-docs/storage/storage-spaces/storage-spaces-direct-overview
Nano Server is a new installation option available with Windows Server 2016. Nano Server is a headless, remotely administered server with minimal footprint. For more about Nano Server, see this link.
https://technet.microsoft.com/windows-server-docs/get-started/getting-started-with-nano-server
In this post, we will create a Storage Spaces pool and virtual disks on a Nano Server cluster. We have used Dell Storage MD1420 which is a JBOD enclosure connected to Nano Server nodes (Dell PowerEdge R530 servers) using 12 Gbps SAS cables. For more about MD 1420 direct attached storage, refer to below link
Read the entire article here, Deploying Storage Spaces on Nano Server
via the fine folks at Dell
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Share this:
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet