Deploying Printer Drivers for Citrix XenApp

Printers and printer drivers aren’t an exiting technology as the latest HDX Features in XenApp 7.12 and so on. But every Citrix admin out there has ran into issues with printers and printer drivers at one point or another. And we’ve all been felt the same need at least once: how do I get those print drivers out there without breaking everything?

Sure, XenApp 6.5 has had a driver replication feature for a long time, but that isn’t without flaws… So I wanted something different, something where I was in control.

I’ve become a fan of Admin Arsenal’s PDQ Deploy some time ago, so I designed my solution with that in mind. It should work with other software deployment tools and even manually it would all just work. In case this is the first time you’ve heard about PDQ Deploy, I strongly encourage you to have a look at www.adminarsenal.com.

I needed a way to install the print driver on remote machines, not map a printer, not creating a printer port, … just keep it simple: install the print driver, nothing else.

via Carl Webster