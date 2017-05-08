Home Deploying Citrix NetScaler on Nutanix AHV

Deploying Citrix NetScaler on Nutanix AHV

Citrix NetScaler VPX, the virtual appliance, is available for XenServer, VMWare ESX, Microsoft Hyper-V and KVM hypervisors. Since Nutanix AHV is based on KVM, it is possible to run your NetScaler VPX on the Nutanix native Acropolis hypervisor AHV.

NetScaler Gateway VPX is a virtual NetScaler Gateway appliance that is hosted on a hypervisor. NetScaler Gateway VPX supports all the features and functionality of the physical NetScaler Gateway appliance.

Kees Baggerman (@KBaggerman) wrote an article, published on his blog some time ago. With the latest release of Citrix NetScaler 12.0 and a couple of Nutanix releases later, I was wondering if this is still working and if we can simplify the deployment steps needed. My facit is yes it works, and yes it has become easier. Here is my how-to deploy Citrix NetScaler 12.0 on Nutanix AHV.

Read the entire article here, Deploying Citrix NetScaler on Nutanix AHV – dready’s Blog

via René Bigler at dreadysblog.wordpress.com.

René Bigler
René Bigler René Bigler (@dready73 on Twitter), has more than 15 years of experience with the use of ICT in education. Today he works as a System Engineer in the public education sector for a swiss vocational college. His focus is end-user computing in general and Citrix technologies in particular, including a wide variety of hardware and software related technologies such as Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructures, IGEL thin client computing and FSLogix solutions. He shares his real world experiences and knowledge on his blog and on Twitter. René is a Citrix Certified Associate - Virtualization (CCA-V) and an inaugural IGEL Tech Community Insider.
