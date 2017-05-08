Deploying Citrix NetScaler on Nutanix AHV
Citrix NetScaler VPX, the virtual appliance, is available for XenServer, VMWare ESX, Microsoft Hyper-V and KVM hypervisors. Since Nutanix AHV is based on KVM, it is possible to run your NetScaler VPX on the Nutanix native Acropolis hypervisor AHV.
NetScaler Gateway VPX is a virtual NetScaler Gateway appliance that is hosted on a hypervisor. NetScaler Gateway VPX supports all the features and functionality of the physical NetScaler Gateway appliance.
Kees Baggerman (@KBaggerman) wrote an article, published on his blog some time ago. With the latest release of Citrix NetScaler 12.0 and a couple of Nutanix releases later, I was wondering if this is still working and if we can simplify the deployment steps needed. My facit is yes it works, and yes it has become easier. Here is my how-to deploy Citrix NetScaler 12.0 on Nutanix AHV.
Read the entire article here, Deploying Citrix NetScaler on Nutanix AHV – dready’s Blog
via René Bigler at dreadysblog.wordpress.com.
